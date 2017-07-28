Ignorance is bliss, as Matt Bomer realized Thursday night.

During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote his new Amazon series, The Last Tycoon, a viewer called in to ask Bomer about the on-set tension between his Magic Mike co-stars Alex Pettyfer and Channing Tatum. It's been six years since the three actors starred in the stripper flick, so it's possible Bomer's memory was a little foggy.

So, did he recall any awkward moments? "Truth be told, no," said Bomer, who played an exotic dancer named Ken. "On set in the first film, everybody was really professional. Channing is one of the most fun people I've ever worked with; he set a great tone. They both came to work on time, did great work, and there was never any undercurrent of tension that I witnessed." But that doesn't mean it didn't happen. "I was a little nervous about what I was wearing at the time," the actor said of his skimpy wardrobe, "so maybe I wasn't noticing these undercurrents."