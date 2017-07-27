When you step foot in the various halls of Comic-Con, every Hollywood star has a different experience.

With different projects to support, fans to meet and even costumes to wear—we saw you Lupita Nyong'o—the biggest names in movies and TV know how to make the multi-day event an experience to remember.

Lulu Wilson and Talitha Bateman were no exception as they headed down to San Diego to support their upcoming movie.

Titled Annabelle: Creation, the supernatural horror film promises to bring plenty of scares to a movie theater near you this summer. Want proof? Just listen to the plot.

Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. For better or worse, they soon become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

Before the movie gives you plenty of thrills and chills, Lulu and Talitha documented their very first Comic-Con experience for E! News exclusively. In the photos below, fans can experience all the fun they had all weekend long.