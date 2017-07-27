Tiffany Haddish would like to clear the air.

The comedian has been on the rise due to her breakout performance in Girls Trip, but that also means her controversial comments are receiving more attention. She was the subject of some social media outrage recently after being asked who her comedic inspirations are in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I still want to work with Bill Cosby," Haddish answered. "I don't care, I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something."

Twitter users slammed the comedian for making light of Cosby's sexual assault charges, but Haddish herself took time during a Television Critics Association press tour panel to clarify her comments.