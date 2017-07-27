Tiffany Haddish would like to clear the air.
The comedian has been on the rise due to her breakout performance in Girls Trip, but that also means her controversial comments are receiving more attention. She was the subject of some social media outrage recently after being asked who her comedic inspirations are in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
"I still want to work with Bill Cosby," Haddish answered. "I don't care, I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something."
Twitter users slammed the comedian for making light of Cosby's sexual assault charges, but Haddish herself took time during a Television Critics Association press tour panel to clarify her comments.
TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
"It was a joke," she explained, as Vanity Fair reported. "I don't know if you've ever been interviewed. You go through about 27 interviews and you're supposed to be humorous—sometimes you are going to make bad jokes."
Although the original comment was made in jest, she continued by saying Cosby doesn't scare her. "I'm not afraid to do any kind of role as long as it doesn't compromise my morals. I don't agree with what he did, but I'm not afraid of the big bad wolf."
Despite the controversy, Haddish has received critical acclaim for her performance in Girls Trip, standing out among her seasoned co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall.
"I'm super happy!" she said at TCA of her overnight success after years in comedy. "I've been accepted finally. After all these years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears. See me now! She ready!"
The actress attended TCA in promotion of the upcoming TBS comedy series The Last O.G., in which she stars alongside Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer. The series is set to premiere on Oct. 24, and Haddish's upcoming comedy special Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood will air on Showtime Aug. 18.