Marc Anthony Mourns the Death of His Mother Guillermina Quiñones

Marc Anthony's mother, Guillermina Quiñones, has passed away.

"Today at 12:10 PM my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away," the statement reads. "She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all."

The 48-year-old singer added in bold text, "Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"

Although he's kept his relationship with his mother private for many years, earlier this week, the "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta" singer urged fans to keep her in their thoughts. 

"Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy," he tweeted

Marc's oldest daughter Ariana Muñiz also shared a photo with her grandmother earlier in the week and captioned it, "I love you so much nana #thisdiseaseucks #prayingforamiracle." 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. 

