Marc Anthony's mother, Guillermina Quiñones, has passed away.

"Today at 12:10 PM my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away," the statement reads. "She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all."

The 48-year-old singer added in bold text, "Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!"