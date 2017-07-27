Marc Anthony's mother, Guillermina Quiñones, has passed away.
Although he's kept his relationship with his mother private for many years, earlier this week, the "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta" singer urged fans to keep her in their thoughts.
Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away. She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I'm going to miss you so much! // Hoy a las 12:10pm la roca de nuestra familia, nuestro eje y héroe, nuestra protectora, inspiración, y ahora nuestro ÁNGEL, descansa para siempre. Se nos fue en paz, acompañada por todos los rezos, oraciones y deseos de buena voluntad de todos ustedes por los cuales le estoy eternamente agradecido. Mami, ¡me vas a hacer tanta falta!
"Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy," he tweeted.
Marc's oldest daughter Ariana Muñiz also shared a photo with her grandmother earlier in the week and captioned it, "I love you so much nana #thisdiseaseucks #prayingforamiracle."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.