Simone Biles is just like us...even she can't help herself from getting goofy after dental surgery!

Yes, the 20-year-old went in to get her wisdom teeth removed this week, and as is typically the case when going under for the routine procedure, she emerged a little loopy, to say the least.

Luckily, her sister Adria Biles was there to catch the hilarious post-surgery moment on video, showing Biles singing, dancing and pretending to drive a car (or something of that nature).