Rob Lowe has us reaching for the tissues today.

The 53-year-old actor learned that one of his lifelong fans, Alex Charpentier, 48, is currently in a hospice as she continues battling stage four lung cancer, which she was diagnosed with over a year ago.

She's a single mother with two children who ran marathons and has never been afraid to admit she's one of Lowe's biggest fans. In fact, one of her "bucket list" goals was to meet the actor in order to express her support for him and all he stands for.

Well, that dream came true thanks to one of her best friends, Chris Carter, who helped set the whole thing up, according to People.