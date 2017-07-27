Jennifer Lopez can't help but gush over her man on his special day!
Alex Rodriguez hit the big 4-2 today, and in celebration of his birthday, J.Lo took to Instagram to share some sweet words in his honor.
"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she captioned a sultry photo of the former baseball star. "Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio #happybirthday #LEO #13"
Meanwhile, J.Lo turned 48 on Monday, and the couple made sure to go big as they celebrated their birthdays together for the first time.
In fact, over the weekend, A-Rod threw J.Lo a surprise birthday party in Miami. J.Lo showed up looking gorgeous in a black, semi-sheer cut-out Bao Tranchi mini dress, while A-Rod fit the bill in a blue suit with no tie. The two partied with family members, their children and about 50 friends, including J.Lo's backup dancers and co-stars from Shades of Blue.
"J.Lo was getting down on the dance floor with A-Rod and they both looked happily in love," a source told E! News of the celebration. "The couple both drank and danced the night away, but were never out of control. It was the perfect night."
Sounds like the perfect birthday week for the cute couple!