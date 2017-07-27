Initially, Ford was marketed as an alternative to pop princesses like Christina Aguilera, Mandy Moore, Jessica Simpson and Britney Spears. "People really didn't think that we all liked each other, but I really did like all the girls. Britney Spears was really the first pop girl to launch, so you can't touch that: Britney is iconic. Then you had Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson and Mandy Moore. Everyone was doing this squeaky clean image, and I was 21 coming out on a record like, 'This is not me.' I was on a record label with people like Kid Rock and Jason Flom, who in the business is amazing. He was the president of our record company. He got it that I was 21 and didn't want to be a goody two shoes. He let me come out guns blazing..."she says. "When 'I Wanna Be Bad' came out, people were more PC, and it was just a more honest song."

Ford's sophomore album never saw the light of day, but it was "practically done," she reveals. "It was raunchy, but there were some songs that were really cool. There was a song called 'Sexy Sex Obsessive,' which sounds funny out loud, but it was pretty striking at the time, and there was a song called 'Who I Am,' which got secretly released in Europe..." Ford says, adding that she intentionally tried to get "kind of dirty" on the album. "It was as if pop met Nine Inch Nails."