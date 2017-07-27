In addition to their matching destination, they also share a history with each other and the Kardashians. As fans already know, Chyna and Tyga were previously engaged and share son King Cairo. Then, Tyga dated Kylie Jennerwhile Chyna got engaged to Rob Kardashian and both couples later called it quits. Meanwhile, Odom was married to Khloe Kardashianfor several years before first filing for divorce in December 2013.

According to a source, Odom arrived alone while Tyga made an entrance with a group of guys and Chyna showed up with a girlfriend.

Despite their plus ones, they took moments out of the night to acknowledge one another. As the insider noted, Chyna and her ex were "friendly" and "cordial" as they said hello to each other and hugged.