Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It was quite the reunion last night.
Blac Chyna, Tyga and Lamar Odom found themselves in the same room Wednesday night in honor of the I.Go Live app launch in Los Angeles.
The trio arrived separately to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel donning their Wednesday night best. For Chyna, that meant a sheer, sparkling blue gown, while the men showed up in sharp suits.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
In addition to their matching destination, they also share a history with each other and the Kardashians. As fans already know, Chyna and Tyga were previously engaged and share son King Cairo. Then, Tyga dated Kylie Jennerwhile Chyna got engaged to Rob Kardashian and both couples later called it quits. Meanwhile, Odom was married to Khloe Kardashianfor several years before first filing for divorce in December 2013.
According to a source, Odom arrived alone while Tyga made an entrance with a group of guys and Chyna showed up with a girlfriend.
Despite their plus ones, they took moments out of the night to acknowledge one another. As the insider noted, Chyna and her ex were "friendly" and "cordial" as they said hello to each other and hugged.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
At one point in the evening, the Lashed salon owner noticed Tyga walking by her table and asked him where he was going.
"I'm just going to the bathroom," the performer replied. "I'll be right back."
Picture Perfect / Splash News
During the dinner, we're told Chyna and Odom met in the lobby bar area where they posed together for photos and exchanged a few words. "They were both all smiles," the source described.
Later on, Chyna also chatted and laughed with Jennifer Lopez's ex, Casper Smart.
—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro