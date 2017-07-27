Just because Teen Wolf only has 10 episodes left, that doesn't mean there's no room for love.

When we sat down with the cast at Comic-Con, ahead of the premiere of the final season, we asked everybody to give us an update on their on-screen romances. Some took the request seriously. Some took it not so seriously (Greenberg?!), and some filled us in on their love lives off screen, as well (someone please call Dylan Sprayberry!).

Either way, it's an informative video if we do say so ourselves.

First, we catch up with Scott (Tyler Posey) and Malia (Shelley Hennig), who are apparently working their way towards being an item, which is actually nice after everything they've both gone through over the course of the series. Poor Theo (Cody Christian) is still single, as is Liam (Sprayberry), whose girlfriend left him.