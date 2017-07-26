Six years later, Larry David and the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast don't seem to have missed a beat.

That's not a shock, but it still felt like a breath of fresh air when David took the stage at the TV Critics' Association summer press tour alongside Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and executive producer Jeff Schaffer. They spent the hour making fun of journalists' questions and journalists themselves, but they did also give us a few bits and pieces about what to expect from the new season of the comedy series, which returns for the first time since 2011 this October.

First of all, why now?