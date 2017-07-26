"Now, I don't necessarily want to serve in the military, but I want the right to serve, you know," she continues. "It's like, I don't want to go to your baby shower, but I want the invite."

Fallon felt it was important to offer this platform to a transgender comedian for viewers to hear from directly, rather than just tell jokes himself, a source tells E! News. And as the preview proves, Harrison doesn't mince words.

"And yet, Trump says transgender people in the military would be a tremendous disruption. And I get it," she concludes. "If you constantly draw attention to yourself, spend all day distracting everyone and cost tax payers millions of dollars, the perfect job for you isn't the military. It's the president of the United States."