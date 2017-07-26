The unpredictable crew of Vanderpump Rules is SURving up a whole lot of surprises.
As filming continues on a brand-new season, some loyal viewers were caught off guard when they noticed a few certain cast members hanging out and—dare we say—having a good time together.
In several Instagrams posted this morning, not only was Lala Kent chilling with enemy No. 1 Stassi Schroeder. She was also smiling away with enemy No. 2 Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
"I'm cool with this❤@stassischroeder," Lala wrote online before posing with Katie. "Tekilla bubba @musickillskate."
Stassi would later add, "Tequila is an upper. Just FYI."
According to social media, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz also made their way to a resort near the Riviera Maya for a summer getaway.
For those unaware of the drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump's juicy reality show, Lala didn't get along with much of the cast especially Stassi and Katie. In fact, one of the biggest story lines was the accusation that Lala was dating a married man—a claim she fiercely denied.
All of the drama proved to be too much for Lala who quit the show in the middle of last season.
"I think just the negativity finally got to me," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner. "I'm not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show and once that started happening that was like not OK anymore."
Ultimately, time appears to heal all wounds—at least for the time being. After all, anything can happen with the loyal group from SUR.
"This is a first... but hey, chemistry is chemistry," Katie shared online. "Also sprang tans are chemistry. Also, hello. Edit: "sprang tans" are a real."
A premiere date for Vanderpump Rules season 6 has yet to be announced by Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)