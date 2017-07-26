A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

The unpredictable crew of Vanderpump Rules is SURving up a whole lot of surprises.

As filming continues on a brand-new season, some loyal viewers were caught off guard when they noticed a few certain cast members hanging out and—dare we say—having a good time together.

In several Instagrams posted this morning, not only was Lala Kent chilling with enemy No. 1 Stassi Schroeder. She was also smiling away with enemy No. 2 Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

"I'm cool with this❤@stassischroeder," Lala wrote online before posing with Katie. "Tekilla bubba @musickillskate."

Stassi would later add, "Tequila is an upper. Just FYI."