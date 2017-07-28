It it's up to J.R. Ramirez, you won't see Julio strip down on Power again any time soon.

Fans received quite the treat in a recent episode of the Starz drama when Ramirez's character Julio got it on.

"It's funny I told my manager, if I don't have to do one of those ever again, I'll be happy," Ramirez tells E! News. "And they just laughed at me and were like, ‘Yeah right!'"

But Sunday's episode is Ramirez's "favorite" of the season, and not because he doesn't have to strip down in it.

"I just feel like Julio this year—and especially this episode—he's just trying to make the right moves," Ramirez previews. "He's just trying to do right by the organization. He's in a pickle, he's in a hard place. People are trying to take his job away and come at him and he might have to throw some 'bows. It's time he gets his hands dirty."