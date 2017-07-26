The series, which was announced by ABC president Channing Dungey during the network's 2017 Upfronts presentation back in May, will center on firefighters in a Seattle firehouse, following these brave men and women—from captain to newest recruit—as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. Barclay will be joined by fellow executive producers Stacy McKee, Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff," Dungey said at the time.