What Would Diplo Do? Well, he'd talk about meditating, Jesus Christ and his crew at parties, and Buddha being the original tweeter, at least that's what he'd do in the first two minutes of the Viceland series What Would Diplo Do?

Get your exclusive first look at the new series starring James Van Der Beek, who is also an executive producer on the series, below.

The series, which debuts Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. on Viceland, is described as a "loving send-up" of the electronic music scene. Van Der Beek plays a fiction version of Diplo in the series about a superstar DJ who "can bring 60,000 people to their feet... but kind of sucks one-on-one."