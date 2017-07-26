Ike Barinholtz is recovering after breaking his neck during a movie stunt.

The Mindy Project star was shooting his upcoming movie, The Pact, when he suffered a terrifying accident during a fall stunt five weeks ago, People magazine reports. The accident left him with two fractured cervical vertebrae in his neck.

"We knew something was wrong right away," Barinholtz told the publication. "It was scary and was touch and go for a while. Luckily, I've had great doctors who have really helped me with my recovery. I do as they tell me."

One of the doctors' orders he's been following is to keep his neck stabilized at all times as his vertebrae continue to heal.

"I have to wear an incredibly stylish neck brace for a while as the bone heals," he told People sarcastically. "It's a cool look, especially in the summer."