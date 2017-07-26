Jessica Biel and Jimmy Fallon are in sync.

The star of USA's The Sinner (premiering Aug. 2 at 10 p.m.) popped by NBC's The Tonight Show Tuesday, where she joined the host for a competitive game of charades against Kelsea Ballerini and Matt Bomer. Given Fallon's longtime friendship with Biel's husband Justin Timberlake, they had a small advantage over the Last Tycoon actor and the "Legends" singer. Biel went first and had to act out a song title—"I Love Rock 'N' Roll"—in 30 seconds or less; it only took Fallon nine seconds to come up with the right answer. "Dude, come on!" the host said. "Did you see that?!"

Bomer had little luck with his song title: "Genie in a Bottle."

As Ballerini shouted out words—"Washing!" "Record!" "Baby!"—she grew increasingly frustrated. "Wait, are you joking?" she asked. After the buzzer sounded, Bomer broke it down for her. "It was 'Genie in a Bottle,'" he said. "I was Aladdin rubbing the lamp, then I was the genie and I wanted to grant your wish." His partner replied, "When you say it, it makes sense!"