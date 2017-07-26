The star of USA's The Sinner (premiering Aug. 2 at 10 p.m.) popped by NBC's The Tonight Show Tuesday, where she joined the host for a competitive game of charades against Kelsea Ballerini and Matt Bomer. Given Fallon's longtime friendship with Biel's husband Justin Timberlake, they had a small advantage over the Last Tycoon actor and the "Legends" singer. Biel went first and had to act out a song title—"I Love Rock 'N' Roll"—in 30 seconds or less; it only took Fallon nine seconds to come up with the right answer. "Dude, come on!" the host said. "Did you see that?!"
Bomer had little luck with his song title: "Genie in a Bottle."
As Ballerini shouted out words—"Washing!" "Record!" "Baby!"—she grew increasingly frustrated. "Wait, are you joking?" she asked. After the buzzer sounded, Bomer broke it down for her. "It was 'Genie in a Bottle,'" he said. "I was Aladdin rubbing the lamp, then I was the genie and I wanted to grant your wish." His partner replied, "When you say it, it makes sense!"
It was then Fallon's turn to mime a film title: Dances With Wolves. Before he even began, Biel said, "I'm here with you—give me an inside joke." It only took 12 seconds for her to get it right.
Ballerini should have had an easy time with her film title—Magic Mike—considering Bomer starred in the movie. But he got hung up on the first word, and her stripper moves weren't exactly up to par. "First of all, I don't know what strip club you go to, but..." Fallon teased the country star. "The magic was great, but the Mike part...Very shy, just stripping something off."
The final round was worth a whopping 80,000 points, giving Ballerini and Bomer a shot at redemption. Bomer and Fallon selected a song title at random—Timberlake's "Cry Me a River"—and attempted to act it out for Ballerini and Biel. In the end, Ballerini beat the actress.
"You know him!" she said, getting in Biel's face. "You know him!"
"He is going to kill us!" Fallon told Timberlake's wife. "Oh, my God!"
In disbelief, Biel asked, "Did I...Am I? Am I going to get divorced?"
