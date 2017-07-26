Teen Wolf is going back to season one for its final 10 episodes.

After several seasons of fighting intense supernatural creatures, Scott's pack is back to facing what might be the scariest villains of them all: the humans.

"We're bringing it back to like, the simple days of Teen Wolf where it's just werewolves and hunters," Star Tyler Posey told us when we sat down with the cast at Comic-Con. "We kind of do something that we've never done before, and then we go back to our roots when it was just hunters and werewolves."

"This season we deal with fear, we deal with divisiveness, and we deal with how that energy can grow and be amplified, and then we deal with friends coming back and overcoming, hopefully, those issues," Linden Ashby tells us.

Shelley Hennig describes it as "the most afraid our characters have ever been."