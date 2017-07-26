Teen Wolf is going back to season one for its final 10 episodes.
After several seasons of fighting intense supernatural creatures, Scott's pack is back to facing what might be the scariest villains of them all: the humans.
"We're bringing it back to like, the simple days of Teen Wolf where it's just werewolves and hunters," Star Tyler Posey told us when we sat down with the cast at Comic-Con. "We kind of do something that we've never done before, and then we go back to our roots when it was just hunters and werewolves."
"This season we deal with fear, we deal with divisiveness, and we deal with how that energy can grow and be amplified, and then we deal with friends coming back and overcoming, hopefully, those issues," Linden Ashby tells us.
Shelley Hennig describes it as "the most afraid our characters have ever been."
MTV
"It's kind of nice that there's a human villain to end things off, sort of brings things back to a traditional, you know, werewolves versus hunters. I feel like season 6B is just bringing it back full circle," Charlie Carver adds.
But the humans—led by the returning Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan)—aren't the only bad guys this season.
"There's a bunch of different villains in this season, kind of," Posey says. "There's a psychological kind of villain that's more of like, a feeling than anything."
There will also, of course, be some goodbyes as we head towards the finale. Be sure to check out what the cast had to say about the end of the show and their final scenes!
Teen Wolf returns this Sunday at 8 p.m. on MTV.