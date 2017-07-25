"I think, too, when the fans found out it was the last season, watching that hit was really hard," Carver told us. "But I think that they're going to be very excited to see how everything sort of gets wrapped up in this next season."

Speaking of the fans, Hennig observed that this year's panel was a little bit different from panels in the past, when the show wasn't about to end. First of all, it was moderated by Ponzio, Ashby, and creator Jeff Davis, making it more of a conversation between cast members than a typical panel.

"This one was a little melancholy, a little solemn," she told us. "I think they wanted to make sure they didn't miss out on anything we said. Normally they're like screaming, yelling, and I think they were really listening to make sure they got the last of it, and I think we were doing the same. A couple of us were actually nervous for the first time. It was an interesting vibe."

She described the end of the show like the end of high school, and the rest of the cast agreed.

"You're excited for what's next and you're also scared to say goodbye," Christian added. "That's what it feels like."