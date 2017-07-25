This collab will give you the chills...
High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale invited over big-voiced Glee gal pal Lea Michele to join in the backyard summer fun for her YouTube series, Music Sessions, in which she and a famous guest cover acoustic versions of pop songs in a laid-back atmosphere. For the latest offering, Ashley and Lea opt to give a whirl to Robyn's club anthem "Dancing on My Own."
In the casual intro, the friends talk about spending their summer together meditating and joke about going to get couples massages together but leaving the Tis' husband Christopher French at home. After the back and forth, the singers get down to it and give their audiences a treat with their vocals.
The ditty is accompanied and arranged by the Tis' rocker husband, who is the lead singer of the band Annie Automatic.
Lea took to Instagram to share a pic from the feel-good song, writing, "Joined my very good friend @ashleytisdale to cover @robynkonichiwa #DancingOnMyOwn #TizzieTuesday."
For the meet-up, Lea opted for a feminine and frilly polka-dot blue frock. Ashley went a little more funky with a gingham blouse, black pants and a red belt. She paired the look with red cowboy mules.
Ashley has invited over BFF Vanessa Hudgens to sing "Exes and Ohs," and Debi Ryan to take on Destiny's Child hit "Say My Name." She's also done several duets like "I'm Still Into You" and "Toxic" with her musical husband.
If you didn't get enough of the former Glee star in the clip and now that Scream Queens is dunzo, you can get an eyeful of the brunette pretty soon, as she will be coming to a TV screen near you this far, starring in the upcoming comedy The Mayor about a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor in order to promote his mix-tape and amazingly enough— wins.