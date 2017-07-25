This collab will give you the chills...

High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale invited over big-voiced Glee gal pal Lea Michele to join in the backyard summer fun for her YouTube series, Music Sessions, in which she and a famous guest cover acoustic versions of pop songs in a laid-back atmosphere. For the latest offering, Ashley and Lea opt to give a whirl to Robyn's club anthem "Dancing on My Own."

In the casual intro, the friends talk about spending their summer together meditating and joke about going to get couples massages together but leaving the Tis' husband Christopher French at home. After the back and forth, the singers get down to it and give their audiences a treat with their vocals.

The ditty is accompanied and arranged by the Tis' rocker husband, who is the lead singer of the band Annie Automatic.