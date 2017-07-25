"That's some sucker ass s--t," Rose said of Rob. "That's some f--kboy ass s--t. You don't do that."

She continued, "Rob should've been a mature adult and had a conversation with Chyna...He didn't have to go on the internet and be petty. Now he's dealing with revenge porn and stuff like that. You can't do s--t like that. It's time to grow up and handle your business properly. You have a kid that's going to forever see that s--t."

Meanwhile, Rose—who is now dating 24-year-old rapper 21 Savage—also opened up a bit about her own struggle with breakups in the past.

As you may recall, she dated Kanye West for several years back in the day, and despite what she deemed as "bullying" ever since their split, she still hasn't revealed what things were really like with him behind closed doors.