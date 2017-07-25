"What's cool for me is to go back and watch the six seasons of the show. What I've really used for inspiration is the relationship between Regina and Henry and Emma and Henry," he told us after the show's revealing panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. "That's been a huge source of inspiration because it's essentially how this character became who he is. The other thing that's cool about it too is there's a significant time lapse between when we last see Henry in the season six finale and going into season seven, so a lot's happened to him and he's changed in certain ways and he's grown. And that's some of the stuff that will be explored in the new season. In a lot of ways, he's a new person."

Also to be explored? His relationship with Lucy's mother, who just so happens to be Cinderella! The show's second take on the iconic Disney character will be played by another new series regular, Dania Ramirez. "It's a little different, you might find," she told us about character. "This new Cinderella is a little edgier as a character than the Cinderella that you're kind of used to. We're falling in love and, you know, there's a love story there."