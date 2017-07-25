A little less than a week after their relationship was engulfed in cheating rumors, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are proving that they're doing just fine.

E! News has learned the couple is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together with some close friends.

A source told us, "Kevin and Eniko are on vacation now with some close friends. They both thought it was a good time to get away and relax," adding, "When everything went down last week Kevin explained to Eniko nothing happened and that he would never cheat on her."