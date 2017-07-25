President Donald Trump has put his foot down regarding Chrissy Teigen.

The 45th President of the United States decided to block the 31-year-old model on Twitter today after she tweeted that no one likes him.

Teigen has been very open on the social media platform when it comes to her view about the president, and it appears he is no longer willing to hear about it. However, she's already proven that it won't stop her from voicing her opinions.

In fact, Teigen took to Twitter to inform her followers that Trump blocked her.