Steve Granitz/WireImage
President Donald Trump has put his foot down regarding Chrissy Teigen.
The 45th President of the United States decided to block the 31-year-old model on Twitter today after she tweeted that no one likes him.
Teigen has been very open on the social media platform when it comes to her view about the president, and it appears he is no longer willing to hear about it. However, she's already proven that it won't stop her from voicing her opinions.
In fact, Teigen took to Twitter to inform her followers that Trump blocked her.
After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017
"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," she wrote alongside a screengrab of his blocked Twitter profile.
The comment came after Trump tweeted Sunday, "It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President."
Trump is our national embarrassment. The opposite of a role model for our young men. His speech today was sad. https://t.co/s6ipX0T70g— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 25, 2017
Teigen's husband John Legend hasn't publicly responded about the blocking situation, but he's also been very vocal about his feelings regarding the president.
This morning, he reposted Mark Salter's tweet about Trump's appearance at the National Boy Scouts Jamboree, which read: "I was a Boy Scout for five or six years. The whole point of the experience was to teach kids not to grow up to be like Donald Trump."
Legend added to the tweet, "Trump is our national embarrassment. The opposite of a role model for our young men. His speech today was sad."
Trump has not responded to either Teigen or Legend. Today his focus is on the future of healthcare and voting down Obamacare.