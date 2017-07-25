Blac Chyna Gets a New Ferrari Spider After Returning Cars to Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna just got herself some hot new wheels. 

It seems the reality star mom is forging ahead in her single life—starting with her garage. Amid her and Rob Kardashian's public fallout and legal battle, her ex took to Snapchat to reveal he had since gotten back all of the cars he purchased or was paying for Chyna. In April of last year, the star gifted his former girlfriend with a purple 2016 Huracan Lamborghini

Now, the model and mogul is the new owner of a custom white 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider with red interior. Chyna took to social media to reveal the new car and thank Calabasas Luxury Motorcars for their work. While Chyna's is custom, the new model starts at $272,700. 

Chyna wasn't shy about showing off her new toy on social media, posting photos and videos of the Ferrari and herself in it with her son, King Cairo, and her daughter, Dream Kardashian. At one point, she showed her little boy how the top comes up on the convertible and then showered him with kisses. 

The 4-year-old is a known Ferrari fan and even celebrated his most recent birthday with not one, but two Ferrari-themed soirées

Meanwhile, Rob hasn't been seen publicly since posting explicit photos and videos of his former girlfriend on social media in early July. Soon after, a Los Angeles judge granted Chyna a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, barring him from coming into physical or verbal contact with her or posting photos of her online. 

The sock designer reemerged on social media over the weekend with a photo of his daughter in a ball pen, an indication that he's been able to spend time with Dream despite ongoing issues with her mother. As several sources have told E! News, the 8-month-old remains his number one priority. 

Rob "realizes that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most," one insider told E! News about his reaction to his actions. "He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that."

