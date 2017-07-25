If there's one thing the Lowe brothers love more than their father, it's a friendly competition. So, when Johnny Lowe, Matthew Lowe and Rob Lowe appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, they agreed to participate in the "Best Son Challenge" to figure out who knows the actor better.

Similar to The Newlywed Game, Johnny and Matthew listened to questions about their dad, wrote their answers on a notepad, and hoped their answers matched up with Rob's responses.

Host Jimmy Fallon gave the Lowe brothers a softball question to start: "If Rob could only watch one movie for the rest of his life, what would it be?" The right answer was Goodfellas, which both brothers guessed correctly. "I think we watched that when we were probably too young," Johnny said. Jimmy, a dad himself, came to Rob's defense and joked, "Let's not get into details!"