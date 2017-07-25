If there's one thing the Lowe brothers love more than their father, it's a friendly competition. So, when Johnny Lowe, Matthew Lowe and Rob Lowe appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, they agreed to participate in the "Best Son Challenge" to figure out who knows the actor better.
Similar to The Newlywed Game, Johnny and Matthew listened to questions about their dad, wrote their answers on a notepad, and hoped their answers matched up with Rob's responses.
Host Jimmy Fallon gave the Lowe brothers a softball question to start: "If Rob could only watch one movie for the rest of his life, what would it be?" The right answer was Goodfellas, which both brothers guessed correctly. "I think we watched that when we were probably too young," Johnny said. Jimmy, a dad himself, came to Rob's defense and joked, "Let's not get into details!"
The siblings' answers varied after Jimmy asked the following questions:
• "If a genie could grant Rob one wish, what would he wish for?"
• "What makes Rob laugh the hardest?"
• "What is Rob's hidden talent that not too many people know about?"
Inevitably, some of their responses—particularly the wrong ones—led to a few friendly disagreements. The last question was worth 1,000 points, and even Jimmy got in on the action.
So, who won? Watch the video to find out.
The family appeared on The Tonight Show to promote The Lowe Files, premiering Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on A&E. In the unscripted series, Rob and his sons travel around the U.S. investigating modern myths and urban legends. "The show is basically if you took Scooby-Doo, The X-Files and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and put them in a blender," Rob said. "I love Ancient Aliens and Finding Bigfoot. Those are my guilty pleasures. I was like, 'Those shows have to be B.S., right? They've got to be.' So, I wanted to do my own version of it and find out for myself."
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)