Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Are Dating

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW
So, uh, who's gonna tell Archie?
E! News has learned that Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating. Multiple eyewitnesses confirm that the actors "could not keep their hands off of one another" during 2017 Comic-Con weekend. While it's unknown how serious their relationship is, they "were very open with their PDA at parties during the event, and close friends did not seem surprised."
One source says Reinhart "was mostly hanging out with the other Riverdale girls" at a party on Friday, but she "always had her eye on where Cole was." At one point, the actors were spotted "briefly talking closely by the pool." Although "they weren't showing any obvious PDA," it looked like "something was going on" between the stars, who met on the show's set last year.
They again threw caution to the wind at Entertainment Weekly's party in San Diego Saturday, People first reported Monday, where they were seen "canoodling, holding hands and kissing."
The cast flew to the show's set in Vancouver Sunday—and the new couple sat together on the airplane. Neither Reinhart, 20, nor Sprouse, 24, has publicly commented on their budding romance. In May, however, he told MTV News he and Reinhart are "strictly in the friend zone."
Reinhart plays Betty and Sprouse plays Jughead on The CW's Riverdale, returning Oct. 11. The actors were first romantically linked after Sprouse photographed his co-star in a field. "Lili and I play characters who are dating," he told MTV News, "so just about any time she and I go out into the wilderness, it's, 'Oh, my god!' Truthfully, I'm a sucker for friends, fashion and framing."