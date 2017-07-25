Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Are Dating

So, uh, who's gonna tell Archie?

E! News has learned that Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating. Multiple eyewitnesses confirm that the actors "could not keep their hands off of one another" during 2017 Comic-Con weekend. While it's unknown how serious their relationship is, they "were very open with their PDA at parties during the event, and close friends did not seem surprised."

One source says Reinhart "was mostly hanging out with the other Riverdale girls" at a party on Friday, but she "always had her eye on where Cole was." At one point, the actors were spotted "briefly talking closely by the pool." Although "they weren't showing any obvious PDA," it looked like "something was going on" between the stars, who met on the show's set last year.