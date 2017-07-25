Is it too late now to say sorry?
After Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his world tour, his manager, Scooter Braun, reached out to fans via Instagram Monday. "An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support," he wrote. After mentioning a few people by name, Braun, 36, added, "To the promoters who believed around the world thank you. To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over 6 continents thank you. To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you."
"And to those that won't be able to see it…on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again. Now please stop commenting on all my other photos that have nothing to do with this," he wrote. "Just kidding....but I'm not. Jokes aside your support for Justin is inspiring. Cheers."
Bieber was set to perform nine concerts in North America, as well as six shows in Asia. After the singer's Purpose World Tour was canceled, a paparazzo caught up with him in Santa Monica, Calif. "Everything's fine," the "2U" singer promised (via TMZ). "I've been on tour for two years."
Now that his calendar has been cleared, the 23-year-old musician is ready for some R&R. He plans to spend his time off "just resting, getting some relaxation. We're gonna ride some bikes."
"I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed; it's not my heart or anything," an apologetic Bieber told fans. "Have a blessed day."
Hour earlier, a rep for the tour told E! News that the shows were canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances," and Bieber "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates." Ticketholders will be fully refunded, the rep added.