Kenya Moore is paying tribute to her grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer's Disease.
In an emotional post on Instagram Monday night, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her family member who was her mother figure in more ways than one.
"Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away," Kenya shared with her followers. "Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself....she has helped mold me into the woman I am."
The Bravo star added, "She truly was my best friend."
Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kenya had an estranged relationship with her mom and dad. In fact, she ran away from home at just 12 years old.
Ultimately, it was her grandmother who made Kenya feel love and accepted.
"Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you," the former Miss USA wrote. "I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me.#unconditionallove #God#gonebutneverforgotten #family #myangel."
While trying to grieve the loss of her grandmother, Kenya is comforted to know that she was able to meet her husband.
"Thank you Jehovah for allowing my last moment with her last month to be the last and for her to have met my loving husband," the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant shared. "I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me."
Kenya added, "She didn't recognize me at first but when I introduced them but she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed. She approved and it was the happiest day of my life."