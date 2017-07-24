Kenya Moore is paying tribute to her grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer's Disease.

In an emotional post on Instagram Monday night, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her family member who was her mother figure in more ways than one.

"Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away," Kenya shared with her followers. "Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself....she has helped mold me into the woman I am."

The Bravo star added, "She truly was my best friend."