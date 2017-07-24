Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have completely danced their way into each other's hearts.

As the Hollywood couple continues a romantic summer getaway to Sandals LaSource Grenada in the Caribbean, fans are remembering just how happy these two look when they are together.

And while any couple can look lovey-dovey on social media, E! News is learning more about this relationship that is strong both in front of and behind any camera.

"Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy and have been dating for over six months," a source shared with E! News. "They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious."

Our insider added, "Cheryl thinks that 'second time's a charm' and she is more in love than ever and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings."