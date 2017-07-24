Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have completely danced their way into each other's hearts.
As the Hollywood couple continues a romantic summer getaway to Sandals LaSource Grenada in the Caribbean, fans are remembering just how happy these two look when they are together.
And while any couple can look lovey-dovey on social media, E! News is learning more about this relationship that is strong both in front of and behind any camera.
"Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy and have been dating for over six months," a source shared with E! News. "They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious."
Our insider added, "Cheryl thinks that 'second time's a charm' and she is more in love than ever and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings."
Back in February, E! News was first to report that the Dance Moms star and Matthew were dating again after breaking up in 2008. They previously dated for close to a year after meeting on the set of Dancing With the Stars.
As for their current status as boyfriend and girlfriend, a source told E! News that both Cheryl and Matthew have met each other's families. As the cherry on top, both families are in favor of the relationship continuing.
"They are both really lucky to have each other," a source shared. Another insider added, "They reconnected after being apart so long, perhaps it's like it was always meant to be."
As the couple heads home from their vacation, followers can easily tell that this trip was one to remember.
Whether riding dune buggies and playing with animals to tanning in the sun and eating by the water, Cheryl and Matthew have never made going away look so good.
"Thank you @sunhuntersgrenada for the best adventure ever!" Cheryl wrote on Instagram. Matthew added, " Life's a beach @cherylburke."