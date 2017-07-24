Grace Park made waves with her exit from Hawaii Five-0. The actress, who had been with the show since its start, left alongside costar Daniel Dae Kim during the hiatus between seasons seven and eight amidst contract renegotiations where Park and Kim reportedly asked for salary on par with their costars.
Park was on-hand at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con for a Battlestar Galactica reunion panel and told us how she prepared to deal with attending the convention while there were still questions about her exit.
"I think the main thing is I knew I was here for Battlestar and I really wanted to see my costars, producers and creators. I think there's a lot of questions that people have and I certainly have a lot of feelings and experiences," she told E! News at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash. "But we're going to focus on Battlestar..."
Park, who previously reunited with her BSG costars at the 2017 ATX TV Festival, said she walked the floor of the big pop culture event as incognito as possible and was astonished by the amount of content there is. And yet people were and are still invested in Battlestar Galactica.
"It didn't have a crush of people watching it. But to me, that's my favorite. Just kind of a cult hit. People who watch it are smart…dedicated. They knew the storyline. It spoke to them. The last thing I want is fame. I can't stand that," she said with a laugh.
But the experience of Comic-Con was an eye-opening one.
"The cast, the ones that I talked to, were like, ‘Yeah, we kind of realized how much we missed it because we had a really good time.' You forget because you're busy with other things, but to come back and share stories, it's good," Park said.
The whereabouts of Park's Hawaii Five-0 character will be explained in the Hawaii Five-0 season eight premiere. Hawaii Five-0 returns Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS.