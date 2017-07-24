"It didn't have a crush of people watching it. But to me, that's my favorite. Just kind of a cult hit. People who watch it are smart…dedicated. They knew the storyline. It spoke to them. The last thing I want is fame. I can't stand that," she said with a laugh.

But the experience of Comic-Con was an eye-opening one.

"The cast, the ones that I talked to, were like, ‘Yeah, we kind of realized how much we missed it because we had a really good time.' You forget because you're busy with other things, but to come back and share stories, it's good," Park said.

The whereabouts of Park's Hawaii Five-0 character will be explained in the Hawaii Five-0 season eight premiere. Hawaii Five-0 returns Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS.