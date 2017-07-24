Long before DeMario Jackson was at the center of a Bachelor in Paradise scandal or vying for Rachel Lindsay's heart, he was desperately trying to give Britney Spears his number.

Nine years ago, the Bachelorette star was a self described "up-and-coming actor" who found himself in the same parking lot as the pop icon. With a crowd of cameras around, Jackson made his move, although Britney didn't exactly swoon.

"Hey—real talk. Take down my number. Take down my number," he shouted out to the songstress as she was swarmed with paparazzi. "My name's DeMario Jackson. I'm an up-and-coming actor. I want to be like you. I want everybody to see me on TV."

Less than a decade later, Jackson accomplished his big dream when he appeared on season 13 of The Bachelorette for a shot with Lindsay. However, he struck out during Week 2 after an alleged girlfriend appeared on the show and revealed to Lindsay that he had lied about being single. Rachel wouldn't stand for dishonesty and gave him the boot instead of a rose.