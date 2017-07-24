It was a big episode of Game of Thrones for people and direwolves named Nymeria. Spoilers ahead for "Stormborn," Game of Thrones season seven, episode two.
In the latest installment, Arya (Maisie Williams) had her long awaited reunion with Nymeria, the direwolf. Not to be confused with Jessica Henwick's Nymeria. We'll get to her later.
Arya finally came face-to-snout with her former pet in the Riverlands after last appearing in the second episode of season one when Arya chased her off to save her from execution. Now Nymeria the direwolf had her own pack.
"Ever since the show got rid of Nymeria, it's one of the questions I've been tweeted the most," Williams told EW. "It's even nicer that they don't live happily ever after. Nymeria has created her own world and created her own pack and isn't ready to be Arya's pet. To be someone's pet would reverse everything she's learned. So they almost just regard each other and go their separate ways."
No, you're crying.
Meanwhile, Nymeria Sand didn't have as happy a fate. The newly hot Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) killed Henwick's character. Henwick, who now stars in Marvel's Iron Fist and Defenders, said she got the call from showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss while working on the Netflix series.
"As soon as you hear that more than one of them is on the call you know what that means. If it's just one they're probably talking about the story. But if it's both of them then you know. They told me what's going to happen and said, ‘We'd really love for you to come back.' But at that point and time, I wasn't able to do it. My schedule clashed," she told EW about the call she got while filming Iron Fist.
The co-creators warned her that if she didn't come back, her character would just disappear, there would be no resolution.
"The show was so massive for me in terms of my career and building my profile and as an experience in itself, I wanted to see it through to the end. I went and spoke to Marvel and I managed to get a release on two weekends. So I literally flew back and forth while I was doing Iron Fist in New York to Belfast, and over the Christmas break, I was filming as well," she revealed.
Henwick said filming was "emotionally difficult," especially with the whip around her neck. As for her farewell to the series, she said, "I just hope the fans enjoy it. The love I've received over the years from them has been wonderful. I have so many good memories, and to be a part of something so massive has been truly amazing.
