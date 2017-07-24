It was a big episode of Game of Thrones for people and direwolves named Nymeria. Spoilers ahead for "Stormborn," Game of Thrones season seven, episode two.

In the latest installment, Arya (Maisie Williams) had her long awaited reunion with Nymeria, the direwolf. Not to be confused with Jessica Henwick's Nymeria. We'll get to her later.

Arya finally came face-to-snout with her former pet in the Riverlands after last appearing in the second episode of season one when Arya chased her off to save her from execution. Now Nymeria the direwolf had her own pack.