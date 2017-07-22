Nelsan Ellis' True Blood Co-Stars Attend His Funeral

Several of Nelsan Ellis' co-stars, including fellow True Blood cast members, joined scores of people to pay their respects to the actor at his funeral Saturday.

The star, who played Lafayette on the HBO series, died on July 8 at age 39 from heart failure complications after alcohol and drug addiction withdrawal. His funeral took place at the Holy Temple Cathedral near Chicago and the event was open to the public.

Among the guests were True Blood alumni Rutina Wesley, who played Tara and was a longtime friend of Ellis, Anna Paquin, who played main character Sookie, and Carrie Preston, who played her friend Arlene, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

Paquin's husband Stephen Moyer, who played her love interest Bill on the show, was unable to attend the service as he had to appear at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 to help promote Fox's new show The Gifted. He had penned a touching personal tribute to Ellis on Facebook after he died.