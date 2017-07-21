Rob Kardashian is returning to social media with a very special someone.

On Friday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter where he shared a brand-new photo of Dream Kardashian.

In the candid photo, Rob's daughter looked right into the camera as she sat inside a pink playpen.

While Rob didn't caption the picture, the post serves as the Arthur George sock designer's first original post since his legal drama with Blac Chyna kicked off.

Less than two weeks ago, Dream's mom was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob after he went on a social media rant against his ex.