Rob Kardashian is returning to social media with a very special someone.
On Friday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter where he shared a brand-new photo of Dream Kardashian.
In the candid photo, Rob's daughter looked right into the camera as she sat inside a pink playpen.
While Rob didn't caption the picture, the post serves as the Arthur George sock designer's first original post since his legal drama with Blac Chyna kicked off.
Less than two weeks ago, Dream's mom was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob after he went on a social media rant against his ex.
"Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order. Mr. Kardashian was ordered to stay away from [Blac Chyna], not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her and not to cyberbully her," Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News. "We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance."
Since the order was placed, E! News has learned that Rob is getting counseling. In addition, he told family members that he is extremely regretful about his recent actions.
"Rob did apologize to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted," a source recently told us. "He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did."
According to the source, the reality star did get caught up in the moment and acted impulsively without thinking things through. "Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream," the insider added.
Instagram has since deactivated Rob's account. In the meantime, both parties have another court date on their calendar for this August where their family dynamics could be changed again.
"There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realizes that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most," another source shared with us. "He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that."
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom