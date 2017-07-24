Taraji P. Henson Swears by This Face Cleansing Bar

Even with the most amazing makeup products, you cannot fake radiant skin.

For red carpet regulars like Taraji P. Henson, skin care is everything. And, the 46-year-old star has clearly mastered her routines, appearing near-flawless on a consistent basis. Her go-to makeup looks are never overdone, monochromatic mostly, allowing her skin to speak for itself.

Lucky for us, the Empire star shared her secret in a caption under a photo of skin-care products: "Thank you @urbanskinrx for my goodie bag. I swear by the even tone cleansing bar!"