Taraji P. Henson Swears by This Face Cleansing Bar

ESC: Must Do Monday, Taraji P. Henson

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Even with the most amazing makeup products, you cannot fake radiant skin.

For red carpet regulars like Taraji P. Henson, skin care is everything. And, the 46-year-old star has clearly mastered her routines, appearing near-flawless on a consistent basis. Her go-to makeup looks are never overdone, monochromatic mostly, allowing her skin to speak for itself. 

Lucky for us, the Empire star shared her secret in a caption under a photo of skin-care products: "Thank you @urbanskinrx for my goodie bag. I swear by the even tone cleansing bar!" 

The Even Tone Cleansing Bar uses kojic and azelaic acids to promote a healthy complexion, and comes with a sponge for application. The kojic acid is used to help regulate melanin in the skin, preventing scarring. And, azelaic acid is used to treat breakouts, due to its ability to combat redness, irritation and inflammation. The brand recommends using as a daily exfoliant or as a mask for a deeper clean. With regular use, the product promises a brighter complexion.  

 

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar, $28

Taraji isn't the only celeb fan. The website's instructions for use include a video demonstration of actress Eva Pigford lathering her face with the product. 

Is this your next step to brighter skin? Tell us below! 

