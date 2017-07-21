Channing Tatum has the perfect answer.

E! News caught up with the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star shortly after ringing in his eighth wedding anniversary with Jenna Dewan Tatum. So, what's the secret to nearly a decade of marriage, especially in Hollywood? According to the star, it all comes down to having open ears.

"Just listen to each other—that's it," he told E!'s Sibley Scoles. "There's no magic recipe. Every two unique snowflakes that meet are going to have a different combination."

Cue the awwwww! His adorable answer is enough proof for why his 12-year relationship is still going strong.