The action picks up roughly a year or two after the events of the Hey Arnold series finale.

Nickelodeon is also bringing back Invader Zim and Rocko's Modern Life with new movies. And there could be more.

At the 2017 ATX TV Festival, Chis Viscardi, the co-creator of The Adventures of Pete and Pete who is currently the senior vice president of production and development, and animation at Nickelodeon Group, said there are more revivals in the works. "We feel it's really important to honor who made the show and who started the show, so we've had that opportunity," he said. "And a few others I can't talk about now," he said. "It's been a great process to work with them."