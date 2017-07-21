Nickelodeon
Move it, Football Head!
Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie is officially on its way and to mark the return of the beloved cartoon character, Nickelodeon made a splash at San Diego Comic-Con with a panel and a debut of the movie's first trailer. In the video below, get reacquainted with the kids of Hey Arnold and learn "The Legend of Arnold." And yes, that's Stoop Kid! He left his stoop to sit on the biggest stoop in the city. Let the nostalgia waves wash over you.
Spoiler alert: Pigeon Man is also back!
At the panel, Nickelodeon revealed Lane Toran and Jamil Walker Smith, the voices behind Arnold and Gerald in the original series that ran from 1994-2004, will return for the movie in new roles. Viewers will meet their characters in the jungle when Arnold and his classmates head there on a field trip. Creator Craig Bartlett also teased "friendships get tested" in the new movie.
Bartlett, who created the original show, returned for the TV movie. Along with him, Nickelodeon revealed the movie production crew is half Hey Arnold veterans and half super fans of the series.
The action picks up roughly a year or two after the events of the Hey Arnold series finale.
Nickelodeon is also bringing back Invader Zim and Rocko's Modern Life with new movies. And there could be more.
At the 2017 ATX TV Festival, Chis Viscardi, the co-creator of The Adventures of Pete and Pete who is currently the senior vice president of production and development, and animation at Nickelodeon Group, said there are more revivals in the works. "We feel it's really important to honor who made the show and who started the show, so we've had that opportunity," he said. "And a few others I can't talk about now," he said. "It's been a great process to work with them."