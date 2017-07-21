Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Adorable on Romantic Caribbean Vacation

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are the cutest!

The two lovebirds are on a tropical Caribbean island vacation in St George's, Grenada and have been sharing adorable photos from their trip on social media.

Matthew, 37, posted a sweet selfie of him and Cheryl, 33, standing on the beach near their resort, Sandals LaSource Grenada

Cheryl posted a photo of the two standing on a pier, with her wearing a pink satin gown. She also shared a photo of her relaxing in a private pool on the balcony of their hotel room.

Matthew also made a new friend; He shared a video of him feeding a wild green iguana a hibiscus flower.

"Life's a beach @cherylburke @sandalsresorts #SandalsResorts #SandalsLaSourceGrenada," Matthew wrote.

"Island getaway," Cheryl wrote.

"Paradise," she wrote.

Matthew makes a new friend.

"Why yes that is a private pool on our balcony. What the what??!!" Cheryl tweeted.

E! News had learned in February that the Dancing With the Stars pro and the actor, who may or may not have been your '90s crush, are dating again following a 2008 split.

"Cheryl is really happy," a source said at the time.

 The couple met in 2006 through Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence, who competed that year on Dancing With the Stars, and dated for about a year.

