Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are the cutest!

The two lovebirds are on a tropical Caribbean island vacation in St George's, Grenada and have been sharing adorable photos from their trip on social media.

Matthew, 37, posted a sweet selfie of him and Cheryl, 33, standing on the beach near their resort, Sandals LaSource Grenada.

Cheryl posted a photo of the two standing on a pier, with her wearing a pink satin gown. She also shared a photo of her relaxing in a private pool on the balcony of their hotel room.

Matthew also made a new friend; He shared a video of him feeding a wild green iguana a hibiscus flower.