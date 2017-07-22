Get ready for a whole new paternal side of Oliver when Arrow returns for season six.

Based on the season six trailer that debuted during today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Arrow is finally bringing Oliver's son William (Jack Moore) on as a more regular fixture on the show, and we get to watch Oliver be the dad he never got to be as William grew up. He even appears to get a bedroom in Oliver's apartment, in which he seems to be seeing ghosts.

Of course, as excited as we are for Dadiver, there are some other pressing things to deal with when season six returns. Namely, we've got to find out who survived the island explosion.