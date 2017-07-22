Get ready for a whole new paternal side of Oliver when Arrow returns for season six.
Based on the season six trailer that debuted during today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Arrow is finally bringing Oliver's son William (Jack Moore) on as a more regular fixture on the show, and we get to watch Oliver be the dad he never got to be as William grew up. He even appears to get a bedroom in Oliver's apartment, in which he seems to be seeing ghosts.
Of course, as excited as we are for Dadiver, there are some other pressing things to deal with when season six returns. Namely, we've got to find out who survived the island explosion.
The season five finale saw Adrian Chase force Oliver to decide: Kill Chase and blow up the island containing everyone else he knows and loves, or Chase will kill Oliver's son. Oliver chose his son and disabled Chase, thinking he had won, but Chase killed himself and that island did indeed blow up.
The trailer only really tells us that both Black Siren (Katie Cassidy, returning as a series regular) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), the new Black Canary, survive to fight each other. We also see Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) running from the explosion, but no word on whether she, Thea (Willa Holland), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Rene (Rick Gonzalez), or William's mother Samantha (Anna Hopkins) survived.
Given the fact that most of those cast members (aside from Hopkins) were present for Saturday's SDCC panel, it seems safe to assume they'll all be returning.
It was also announced today that Lost and Person of Interest star Michael Emerson will be joining the cast in a mystery role for season six, and that David Nykl will be back as Anatoly to get his vengeance on Oliver.
As for the yet-to-be-unmasked Vigilante, executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed during the panel that the face under that mask is definitely going to be a familiar one. Head to the comments with your thoughts on who who it might be!
Arrow returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on The CW.