Say goodbye to that last bit of Riverdale's innocence.

Rejoice, Riverdale fans, we finally got our first look at season two, thanks to the CW hit's panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, with the first look teasing the immediate fallout of Fred (Luke Perry) being shot in the final moments of the finale. And sadly, things are not looking good for the Andrews family, as Archie (KJ Apa) is covered in blood and completely devastated.

And if the sight of a terrified Archie isn't enough to concern you, we also learn that the "angel of death" is basically on its way to town. But hey, at least we also get to see some hilarious bloopers in the video above.