Say goodbye to that last bit of Riverdale's innocence.
Rejoice, Riverdale fans, we finally got our first look at season two, thanks to the CW hit's panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, with the first look teasing the immediate fallout of Fred (Luke Perry) being shot in the final moments of the finale. And sadly, things are not looking good for the Andrews family, as Archie (KJ Apa) is covered in blood and completely devastated.
And if the sight of a terrified Archie isn't enough to concern you, we also learn that the "angel of death" is basically on its way to town. But hey, at least we also get to see some hilarious bloopers in the video above.
But will Fred make it out of the premiere alive? "We're going to find out Fred's ultimate fate at the end of the premiere," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during the panel. "The first episode is Archie, the gang, all of the town, waiting to find out what's going to happen with Fred."
And we wish we could comfort you with some good relationship news, but it sounds like all of Riverdale's beloved 'ships will be tested in the new season.
Now that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has officially become a Southside Serpent, once again making him an "outsider," his relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart) will be "tested," Sprouse previewed.
Reinhart added, "She doesn't want to lose her man, and also doesn't want him to get into any danger."
And a new character, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), a female Serpent, will also test their relationship, as Aguirre-Sacasa said, "She's like a female Jughead. So she's trouble."
But Toni isn't the only newbie stirring up drama in season two, as Veronica's (Camila Mendes) ex-BF from New York City will come to Riverdale, and quickly "brings out Veronica's dark side," Mendes teased, adding he "does some bad things" in episode five with Veronica and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) that "brings all the girls together to fight it."
As for Betty and Archie's new romance, it will also be tested by Fred's shooting, with Veronica "challenged to step up and be a strong girlfriend," Mendes said. Meanwhile, Apa previewed "crazy stuff" ahead for Archie and Hiram, Veronica's recently-released-from-prison father, played by Mark Consuelos.
Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW.