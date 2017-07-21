She has the power to see the future, but as the new Raven's Home key art below tells you, Raven Baxter (and probably Raven-Symoné), did not see this spinoff coming. Raven posted the art on her social media accounts ahead of the series premiere airing Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

In Raven's Home, the sequel series to That's So Raven, longtime friends Raven and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) are now divorced and raising their children together, all under Raven's roof. Raven's 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson) and Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi (Jason Maybaum) are all under one roof. Hijinks ensue, obviously, especially when Booker starts getting visions of the future just like his mother. Raven's still getting the visions, which her kids don't know about, and Raven doesn't know Booker has the abilities as well.