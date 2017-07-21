Charlize Theron, Jimmy Fallon, '80s music and a dance floor...what could go wrong?

Nothing! Despite the eccentric tasks ahead of her, the Oscar winner pulled off one of the strangest dance battles on The Tonight Show Thursday. Clad in all black, the star was tasked with busting a few funky moves against Fallon and improv was highly encouraged.

As for inspiration, each star was given a move to create thanks to a handy dandy dance move generator, including "Where's My Phone? Where's My Phone? There's My Phone" and "Slap the Giraffe."

"That was the movie I was in years ago...went straight to DVD. It's filthy," Fallon quipped about the latter. "That's actually what you meant to write?" Theron asked. "Slap the giraffe is the name of the dance," he responded, fighting back laughs. Get your minds out of the gutter!

Theron gave it her best shot, slapping away at an imaginary giraffe. "How do you make that look cool?" Fallon asked. "You're so cool."