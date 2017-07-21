Snapchat
Snapchat
Give Bella Thorne some credit.
The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was taken aback Thursday when she learned a video was circulating on Twitter, which purportedly showed her masturbating in a car. The big issue? It wasn't real. In fact, someone had combined snippets from a pornographic video with one of her Snapchat videos. "Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that," she told her 6.66 million Twitter followers. "Where's the vibrator thooo."
In a second tweet, she mentioned her Snapchat, saying, "The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny." So Thorne, whose dad died a motorcycle accident in 2007, decided to take control of the story.
In a series of Snapchat videos, Thorne feigned an orgasm while petting a kitten, a watermelon and a plush toy. "So good! So good! Oh, yes! Oh, yes! Oh, yeah! That's the spot! Oh! Right there! Oh, yeah! That's it! My goodness! Keep going! Keep going!" she moaned. "It's so good!"
Afterward, Thorne apparently decided to party with her friends in L.A.
Though she is a prolific Snapchatter and regularly updates her Instagram, people have often cyber-bullied Thorne. "They all think they know what they're talking about," she told People in January. "And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you. And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It's kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it." And when Thorne sees one of her fans being trolled, she's the first person to step up and defend them. "I'm letting kids know, like, 'If somebody's being rude to you, you have the right to stick up for yourself!' When I see [bullying] on other people's pages, I respond because it irks me to my core. I don't care what anybody says. That is not cool! It's not normal to sit there and look at somebody's photo and go, 'I hate their nose. I hate their lips. Her face is ugly. She's such a whore.' No! What is wrong with you?"