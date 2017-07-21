Though she is a prolific Snapchatter and regularly updates her Instagram, people have often cyber-bullied Thorne. "They all think they know what they're talking about," she told People in January. "And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you. And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It's kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it." And when Thorne sees one of her fans being trolled, she's the first person to step up and defend them. "I'm letting kids know, like, 'If somebody's being rude to you, you have the right to stick up for yourself!' When I see [bullying] on other people's pages, I respond because it irks me to my core. I don't care what anybody says. That is not cool! It's not normal to sit there and look at somebody's photo and go, 'I hate their nose. I hate their lips. Her face is ugly. She's such a whore.' No! What is wrong with you?"