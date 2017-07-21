The stars of Descendants 2 have descended upon Disneyland.
In between appearances at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., last weekend, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, China Anne McClain and Booboo Stewart left Auradon and the Isle of the Lost to surprise their fans at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park and the Disneyland Hotel—and now E! News has your exclusive first look at all the wicked fun they had.
Disguised as a PhotoPass photographer, Stewart snapped pictures of people posing with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. It didn't take long for fans to recognize the actor, who plays Jafar's son, Jay, in the musical sequel. "Oh, my gosh! I know who that is!" a woman said. "That's Booboo!" Then, the younger guest's eyes lit up. "You're Jay!" she shouted. "You're my favorite!"
One family was so into their photo shoot with the Marvel superhero that they didn't recognize Stewart until he asked, "Have you guys seen Descendants?" The looks on their faces said it all, and before long they were taking photos with the actor. "Come on and give me a hug!" he said.
He then met one of his co-stars outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction. Boyce, who plays Cruella de Vil's son, Carlos, had just surprised families by joining their ride. "Let's do this thing, you guys!" the actor said, buckling his seatbelt. "Are you ready?" What goes up must come down, and neither Boyce nor one family was ready for all the drops.
Boyce was also involved in McClain's prank. The actress, who plays Ursula's daughter, Uma, manned the front desk at Disneyland Resort, greeting guests as they arrived and offering them buttons. Boyce, meanwhile, handed out towels by the pool—where one woman happened to recognize him from the Disney Channel TV series Jessie. "I'm just a Disneyland worker," he lied. "I'm just a cast member here." And, after a swimmer noticed him, Boyce pretended to be his own twin. McClain had a harder time keeping up the ruse after a young fan asked if she sings "What's My Name" in Descendants 2. "That's so funny!" the actress said. "Descendants isn't even out yet! Are you guys fans of Descendants? You watch out for it. It's gonna be really fun!"
Meanwhile, over at Marceline's Confectionery in Downtown Disney, Cameron and Carson made some sweet treats for guests to enjoy. Don't worry, though: While Cameron plays Mal, Maleficent's daughter, and Carson plays Evie, the Evil Queen's daughter, the candy apples weren't poisoned.
"Who here is excited for Descendants 2?" Cameron asked.
The TV movie will simultaneously premiere tonight at 8 p.m. across six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies; it will also debut on various apps.