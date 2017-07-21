The stars of Descendants 2 have descended upon Disneyland.

In between appearances at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., last weekend, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, China Anne McClain and Booboo Stewart left Auradon and the Isle of the Lost to surprise their fans at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park and the Disneyland Hotel—and now E! News has your exclusive first look at all the wicked fun they had.

Disguised as a PhotoPass photographer, Stewart snapped pictures of people posing with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. It didn't take long for fans to recognize the actor, who plays Jafar's son, Jay, in the musical sequel. "Oh, my gosh! I know who that is!" a woman said. "That's Booboo!" Then, the younger guest's eyes lit up. "You're Jay!" she shouted. "You're my favorite!"

One family was so into their photo shoot with the Marvel superhero that they didn't recognize Stewart until he asked, "Have you guys seen Descendants?" The looks on their faces said it all, and before long they were taking photos with the actor. "Come on and give me a hug!" he said.