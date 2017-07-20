Holly Combs Says a Charmed Reboot Isn’t in the Works

WB
Charmed fans, we have some bad news.
After reports swirled around earlier this year of the fantasy series making a return to television, Holly Combs is finally shutting down the rumors.
The actress posted a throwback Thursday Instagram picture today of her with her on-screen sisters Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano from back in their Charmed days, and wrote in the caption, "I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that… rumors."
The alleged reboot was to air on The CW and feature a new cast of witches, set in New England in 1976. At the time, several stars of the original run took to social media to express their feelings over the revival, including Combs herself who tweeted, "We wish them well," back in January.
The Hollywood Reporter then reported in February that the revived Charmed was postponed by The CW until 2018, writing, "Sources say the Charmed draft didn't come in the way The CW had hoped."
Rumors sparked up again more recently when several outlets reported on July 13 that Shannen Doherty and Alyssa were in talks to return to the show for the reboot, and that they hoped the new season would be picked up by Netflix.
In light of Combs's Instagram post, it's unclear if the reboot has been cancelled or if it ever existed at all, but either way it doesn't seem like the Power of Three is coming back anytime soon.