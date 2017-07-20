Holly Combs Says a Charmed Reboot Isn’t in the Works

Charmed fans, we have some bad news.

After reports swirled around earlier this year of the fantasy series making a return to television, Holly Combs is finally shutting down the rumors.

The actress posted a throwback Thursday Instagram picture today of her with her on-screen sisters Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano from back in their Charmed days, and wrote in the caption, "I'm sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that… rumors."