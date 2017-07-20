Shocked is the only way to describe the music world's reaction to Chester Bennington's sudden passing earlier this morning.

The Linkin Park lead singer passed away at 41-years-old from what authorities are currently investigating as a suicide. Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a report of a suicide from a residence in a private Palos Verdes, Calif. neighborhood around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Bennington leaves behind six children, ages 6 through 21, as well as wife Talinda Bennington, who has yet to comment publicly on the heartbreaking news. Linkin Park was just days away from kicking off their One More Light world tour in Massachusetts.