Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died at age 41.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the death of the singer of rock band Linkin Park, which is being investigated as a suicide, E! News has learned. A post-mortem examination is planned.

Chester's body was found in a private home in the upscale Palos Verdes neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday around 9 a.m., TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources as saying he hanged himself. Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a report about a suicide from a residence in the neighborhood around that time.

In interviews, the singer had been candid about his past battles with drugs and alcohol. Is it unclear if any were found at the scene.

Chester is survived by wife Talinda Bennington, their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila and his three children from previous relationships.

"Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show," Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted. "My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly."

"Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul," Warner Bros Records CEO and Chairman Cameron Strang said in a statement to E! News. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band mates and his many friends. All of us at WBR join with millions of grieving fans around the world in saying: we love you Chester and you will be forever missed."