Chester Bennington Dies at Age 41: Linkin Park Singer's Death Investigated as Suicide

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died at age 41.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the death of the singer of rock band Linkin Park, which is being investigated as a suicide, E! News has learned. A post-mortem examination is planned.

Chester's body was found in a private home in the upscale Palos Verdes neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday around 9 a.m., TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources as saying he hanged himself. Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a report about a suicide from a residence in the neighborhood around that time.

In interviews, the singer had been candid about his past battles with drugs and alcohol. Is it unclear if any were found at the scene.

Chester is survived by wife Talinda Bennington, their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila and his three children from previous relationships.

"Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show," Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted. "My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly."

"Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul," Warner Bros Records CEO and Chairman Cameron Strang said in a statement to E! News. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band mates and his many friends. All of us at WBR join with millions of grieving fans around the world in saying: we love you Chester and you will be forever missed."

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

CTK via AP Images

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

New day to focus on what's important!! LOVE

A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on

Chester was born in 1976 in Phoenix. In the late '90s, he moved to California and successfully auditioned for an Agoura Hills-based band that would later become Linkin Park. In 2000, the group released its debut album, Hybrid Theory, which contained singles such as "One Step Closer" and "Crawling," the latter of which won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

In the '00s, the group went on to became internationally famous thanks to hits such as "In the End" and "Numb."

Chester's death comes a week before Linkin Park was set to begin a new tour.

His passing also comes on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his friend and legendary rocker Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in a hotel room in Detroit almost exactly two months ago. Chester, who was one of his children's godfathers, sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at Chris' private funeral in May.

