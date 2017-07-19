Kevin Hart is silencing the rumor mill.

The comedian found himself at the center of a short-lived cheating scandal Wednesday when photos of him and a mystery woman sitting together in the backseat of a car surfaced online. Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their first child together, but there doesn't appear to be an extramarital affair threatening the couple's exciting time ahead.

Kevin responded to the rumors via Instagram on Wednesday by posting a photo of himself laughing with a border of text that read, "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS." He added in the caption, "#LiveLoveLaugh ..... [Shaking my damn head.]"

Eniko has yet to comment on the allegations, but did pose for an Instagram selfie shared the same day. The 32-year-old described herself as feeling "GREAT" in the photo that showcased her growing baby bump.